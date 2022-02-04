First responders rescue man seen walking on frozen Lake Michigan

CHICAGO —First responders rescued a man seen walking on frozen Lake Michigan Friday morning.

Skycam 9 spotted the man on the lake near Lake Shore Drive and 55th Street around 7:30 a.m., on a day when temperatures were about 12 degrees, about a quarter mile from shore.

Fire and police officials were seen walking to the man who may have been in need of assistance. He was placed on a raft and taken to shore.

It is unclear why the man was walking on the lake or if he was injured.

No further information was provided.