First responders rescue man seen walking on frozen Lake Michigan

News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO —First responders rescued a man seen walking on frozen Lake Michigan Friday morning.

Skycam 9 spotted the man on the lake near Lake Shore Drive and 55th Street around 7:30 a.m., on a day when temperatures were about 12 degrees, about a quarter mile from shore.

Fire and police officials were seen walking to the man who may have been in need of assistance. He was placed on a raft and taken to shore.

It is unclear why the man was walking on the lake or if he was injured.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News