CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department released security camera footage Tuesday of a group of men breaking into and robbing a luxury fashion store on the Magnificent Mile on Christmas day.

According to police, the snatch-and-grab happened around 4:30 a.m. when three guys pulled up in a white van with two blue trash cans in tow. One of the offenders, carrying a sledgehammer, shattered a window to gain access to Bottega Veneta, and once inside, the suspects dumped an unknown amount of merchandise into the two trash cans before fleeing the scene.

Police released the video in hopes of the public being able to help identify the suspects in the video.

“I tell my girls to always be on alert and look around and see what’s happening,” said Sabrina McCracken, a shopper. “Something could happen right next to you, and you don’t even know it.”

If you or someone you know has information that could aid in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.