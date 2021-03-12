Police release sketch of attempted child luring suspect in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Naperville police have released a sketch of an attempted child luring suspect.

On Thursday just before 2:45 p.m., a juvenile Naperville was walking northbound on Washington Street, north of Spring Street.

Police said a driver of a white panel van initiated a conversation with the child.

The driver appeared to be the only occupant and was described as a white man, 20-30 years old, with medium-length messy brown hair and he was unshaven.

Police said the man spoke to the child through the passenger side window and instructed the child to get into the man.

The child continued home at which time police were contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-420-6665.