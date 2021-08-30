Police release brothers taken into custody after remains found at Lyons home

LYONS, Ill. — Two brothers who admitted to police that they buried their mother and sister in the backyard of their Lyons home were released from police custody on Monday.

Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion said the brothers, Michael Lelko, 45, and John Lelko, 41, face potential felony charges for the illegal burying of the two bodies. However, both were released following a 48-hour custody hold in agreement with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

“We continue to look into this case with the help of the Cook County Medical Examiner who is doing a forensic evaluation of the remains that were removed from the backyard on Saturday,” Herion said in a statement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 brothers taken into custody after remains found at Lyons home

No charges have been filled.

The news comes after authorities took the brothers into custody after containers with human remains were discovered at a home last Thursday, Aug. 26, in the 3900 block of South Center Avenue. When officers arrived, they were met by the Lelko brothers, who were living inside the residence. The residence was a “hoarder home” with items filled from the floor to the ceiling, according to police.

Police said there were feces, bottles filled with urine and no running water or working toilets.

According to police, the brothers buried their mother, who died in 2015, and their sister in 2019 due to fears of COVID-19 and funeral costs.

The two brothers allegedly told police their sister pushed their mother, who was in her late 70s, down the home’s stairs in 2015, causing “some type of head contusion” Herion said that resulted in her death. The brothers also said the sister fell ill and died. There is no record of either death with the state.

Burying a body is not illegal in Illinois, but it is illegal to conceal a death or homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.