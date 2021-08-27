Police: Pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan from Chicago, stabbed to death

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – Detectives believe a pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan near Waukegan earlier this month is a 19-year-old from Chicago.

The woman’s body was recovered Aug. 15 after a fisherman alerted the Coast Guard approximately three miles south of Waukegan Harbor.

Authorities said she was in the water for no more than seven to 12 days. Due to several tips, authorities believe the “Jane Doe” is a 19-year-old woman from Chicago who was stabbed to death.

Sheriff’s detectives have obtained the dental records for the 19-year-old and the Lake County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.