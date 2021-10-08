Police: Portage father arrested after 2-year-old son finds gun, shoots himself

PORTAGE, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana father was arrested Thursday after his 2-year-old allegedly found a gun and shot himself.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Old Porter Road on the report of a child shot. When they arrived, the boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg and father John Mourani, 30, said he applied a piece of clothing to the wound to slow the bleeding.

Paramedics took over and transported the boy to Methodist Northlake and then the University of Chicago. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but authorities expect the 2-year-old to survive.

Authorities determined the boy found a gun in the father’s bedroom with the safety off. He then shot himself, police said.

Mourani was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony.