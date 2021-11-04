Police: Person shot on I-80 near Joliet Thursday evening

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A person was shot on I-80 near Joliet Thursday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to the westbound lanes of I-80 near Larkin Avenue on the report of a shooting.

One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting

It was the second Chicago-area expressway shooting Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a person was shot on the Eisenhower near Des Plaines Avenue.

In an effort to curb expressway shootings, Illinois State Police recently installed license plate readers on Chicago area expressways.