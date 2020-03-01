Police: Person shot by officers after shots fired during ‘encounter’ with police on West Side

CHICAGO — Officers with the Chicago Police Department shot a person on the West Side Sunday afternoon, after police say shots were fired at officers during an “encounter.”

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said shots were fired at officers during an “encounter” near 21st Street and California Avenue in Little Village Sunday evening.

Officers returned fire, striking an individual, Guglielmi said on Twitter. Police did not immediately provide a description of the person or their condition. They’re expected to provide more details during a briefing Sunday evening.

Shots fired at CPD officers during an encounter. Officers return fire, striking an offender. 2728 W 21ST STREET. PIO en route and additional information will follow. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/K2UaMjHENS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 1, 2020

This is a developing story. WGN’s Meghan Dwyer will have the latest on the WGN News at 5 p.m.