Police: Pedestrian dead, 2 others injured after car drives into Calumet City bus shelter

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A pedestrian died and two others were injured after a car drove into a Calumet City bus shelter Thursday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Sibley and Torrence Avenue on the report of multiple pedestrians struck.

Police said a car drove into a bus shelter and struck three people, including two who were at the shelter.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported in unknown conditions to a local hospital. The person struck who was not at the shelter was working as a construction worker in a nearby parking lot.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information can call police at 708-868-2500.

WGN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.