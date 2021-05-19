Police: Palatine man arrested after bound, beaten woman discovered during well-being check

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — A man was arrested early Wednesday in Lake Barrington after a 911 caller discovered a battered woman who was tied to a piece of heavy equipment during a well-being check.

At around 2 a.m., a 911 caller reported that he was performing a well-being check on Ryan Storm, 20, of Palatine, at his place of business. The well-being check was prompted from a strange call by Storm, the caller told police.

When the 911 caller went inside his place of business, located in the 28000 block of Commercial Avenue, they observed a nude woman, 20, who was bound to a piece of heavy equipment. Police said the woman was tied down, sexually assaulted and beaten. Storm allegedly fled the scene as soon as the caller arrived.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is recovering.

Police launched a search for Storm and shortly after 8 a.m., police learned that Storm was allegedly attempting to avoid apprehension in Fox River Grove. Several area agencies converged on Ski Hill Road, where Storm had been spotted.

Police said a Fox River Grove officer observed Storm running in the 900 block of Ski Hill Road and he was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.

Storm has been charged with the following felonies.

Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X Felony)

Three Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felonies)

Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony)

Aggravated Battery – Strangulation (Class 1 Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony)

Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony)

Police hailed the 911 caller’s actions.

“I firmly believe that the victim’s life was saved because of the gut feeling the caller had, and the caller taking the further step of checking on the situation in the middle of the night,” Sheriff John Idleburg said. “That, in conjunction with terrific law-enforcement collaboration, saved the victim’s life and allowed us to take the offender into custody.”