Police: Owner charged with leaving dog in hot car while shopping

AURORA, Ill. – Police in Aurora are warning residents about the dangers of leaving animals unattended in hot cars.

According to police, a dog owner was charged after leaving the pet inside a hot car while they shopped inside Fox Valley Mall.

“It is way too hot to leave your dog in the car!” police said on Facebook. “We determined the dog was locked in the car for nearly an hour!”

Aurora Animal Care and Control responded to the scene. The dog was evaluated and will spend the night at a local veterinarian clinic.

WGN forecasters said Monday was the hottest day on record in the last 11 months.