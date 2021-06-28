Police: One dead in Lisle workplace accident

LISLE, Ill. – One man was killed in a workplace accident in Lisle after falling from a boom lift.

According to police, around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Cabot Drive to

assist the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were using the lift while working on a building.

“The rear wheels of the boom lift broke through the concrete flooring, which covers the parking garage, causing them to fall from the lift,” police said.

Both workers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where one died from his injuries. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Building officials have deemed the property unsafe and prohibited further use until testing and evaluation can be conducted.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: