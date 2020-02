CHICAGO — Chicago police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting near the CTA Red Line in the Loop.

Officers responded to the CTA station at Grand and State around 4 p.m.

Chicago Fire Dept said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Trains are experiencing delays.

[Significant Delays, Station(s) Bypassed] Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at grand due to police activity.

Please use the adjacent station at Chicago which is 3 blocks north. — cta (@cta) February 28, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details