Police officers involved in CTA shooting should be stripped of powers, COPA says

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) just made a recommendation about the two officers involved in last week's shooting at a CTA Red Line station.

COPA said the two officers should be relieved of their police powers immediately.

They said they based this decision on reviewing video and talking to witnesses.

They say this remains in the early stages of the investigation, and it is not a conclusion.

Last Friday, two officers were struggling to arrest a man, for jumping between train cars, when one officer shot the man twice.

Prosecutors have since dropped the charges.