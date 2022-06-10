FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Police in south suburban Floosmoor were called to the home of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx earlier this month after a domestic dispute between her and her husband allegedly turned physical.



Foxx’s husband called 911 shortly after 10 p.m. on June 4, according to records from Flossmoor police obtained by WGN through the Freedom of Information Act,

“[Foxx’s husband] explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” one of the responding officers wrote in a report. “Kimberly asked him to leave and he refused.”

Foxx’s husband said that’s when she grabbed him by the collar and threw down a video game controller he was holding, according to police records. He went on to tell police that Foxx slapped him on the left cheek.

However, Foxx told another officer that “she did put hands on [her husband] but it was only to help guide him out of the house. She never slapped him.”

“Kimberly expressed that she felt [her husband] called the police only to hurt her,” an officer wrote.

One of their daughters, age 19, was home at the time but told police she heard only yelling.

A responding officer wrote that they “did not see any evidence to support an arrest in this incident.”