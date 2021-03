CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital following a shooting in Brighton Park.

Police say an officer and offender was shot in the area of 2500 block of W. 46th St.

Officer-involved shooting at 2500 block of W 46th St. with hits to officer & offender. Conditions unknown. CPD Public Information Officer en route to Mt Sinai. Details to follow. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) March 25, 2021

SkyCam 9 captured what appeared to be an officer being transported by ambulance. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

Chicago Police and Chicago Fire remain on scene.

Police officer shot- paramedics on scene working on the officer. This is about a block away from where the suspect was taken into custody. 46th near Rockwell. pic.twitter.com/XmKitIhZ1B — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) March 25, 2021

WGN is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.