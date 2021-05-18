Police officer injured in South Loop hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured after a hit-and-run in the South Loop.

Officials said officers in an unmarked police car activated their emergency equipment and exited the vehicle to approach a Jeep SRT in a parking lot on the 2100 block of South Wabash Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Police said the driver of the Jeep pulled away and hit the officer and three other vehicles. The driver then fled west on Cermak Road.

The officer is being treated for a rib injury and is in fair condition.

The driver and the Jeep have not been found.

Area Three detectives are investigating.