CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to residents on the Southwest Side after officers say a man attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car on Monday afternoon.

Chicago police say the attempted luring happened just before 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of West 62nd Street in the city’s Clearing neighborhood.

According to police, a 12-year-old girl was walking her dogs in the area when a man in a black SUV called to the girl and asked her if she needed a ride.

Police say the child saw the man performing lewd acts and continued to walk away. The man then began to curse at the child before driving away.

Officers say the person involved is believed to be a slender man, between 20 and 30 years of age, with short-cropped curly hair and full facial hair.

Police say at the time of the attempted luring, the man was seen wearing a black T-shirt and driving in a black, newer edition, four-door SUV with tinted windows. Police say they were not able to determine the make or model of the vehicle or the license place number.

Chicago police warn residents in the area to remain aware of the situation and alert neighbors. Residents are also advised to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in their neighborhood to police.

Officers say parents should not let their children walk or play alone and families are advised to identify safe havens along their child’s route to school and home.

Anyone with information on the child luring attempt is asked to call the CPD Bureau of Detectives Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.