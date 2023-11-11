CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to businesses on the city’s South Side after several burglaries involving thieves who broke in through the roof.

According to Chicago police, the burglaries happened in the early morning hours, between Aug. 25 and Nov. 9, in the city’s Roseland and Pullman neighborhoods.

Officers say during each burglary, the thieves gained entry to the businesses by breaking in through the roof before taking property from inside.

Police did not say how many people were involved in the break-ins but said those who did take are believed to have been wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks, and gloves.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the burglaries that took place on the South Side between 8/25/23 and 9/9/23:

11400 block of South Michigan Avenue on Aug. 25, at 5 a.m.

11100 block of South Michigan Avenue on Aug. 30, at 6:02m a.m.

400 block of East 111th Street on Nov. 9, at 4:06 a.m.

Police advise businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and to report any suspicious activity. Police say businesses should keep doors and windows secured and advise owners to quickly repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

According to officers, anyone who falls victim to a burglary should not touch anything and call police as soon as possible. If surveillance video of the burglary is available, businesses should make a copy of it for authorities.

Anyone with information on the early-morning burglaries is asked to contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.