Police: Niles woman charged with hate crime after hitting 87-year-old with purse

NILES, Ill. — A Niles woman has been charged with a hate crime and battery for allegedly striking an 87-year-old woman with a purse.

Police said that during the incident, Nancy Sweeney, 45, called the woman of German descent a “(expletive) Nazi.”

On Feb. 20 just after 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of West Touhy Avenue on the report of battery.

Following an investigation, police determined that Sweeney left the scene before authorities arrived. Police believe that the 87-year-old woman was exercising in the parking garage where she and Sweeney reside.

In addition to calling her a Nazi, police said Sweeney struck the woman with a purse. The 87-year-old woman suffered facial lacerations and bruising, but refusing going to the hospital.

Sweeney was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a person over 60 and a hate crime, both felonies.

Her preliminary hearing date is set for May 11.