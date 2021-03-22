Police: New Lenox man arrested after yelling ‘white power,’ making Nazi salute at family

CHICAGO — A New Lenox man has been charged with a hate crime after police said he yelled “white power” and did a Nazi salute at a family.

Police responded to a Walgreens, located on Nelson Road, on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. Police said a woman was exiting the store and her three children, two of whom are African American, remained in the vehicle.

Upon approaching her vehicle, the mother noticed a man, now known as Justyn Giarraputo, 37, was parked in a vehicle next to hers. The mother said she saw Giarraputo strike his chest, extend his arm in a Nazi salute and yelled “white power” at the family.

The mother took a picture of his license plate and a police investigation began shortly after. On Friday, investigators met with Giarraputo at his residence. Following a conversation, he was arrested and charged with a felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, Giarraputo posted a $5,000 bond and was released.