Police: Naperville man accused of killing 3 in DUI crash was going over 120 mph; bond set at $500K

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old Naperville man was allegedly drunk and going over 120 miles per hour before he crashed into a car last month, killing three people.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, Lisle police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive. At the scene, officers observed two vehicles, one of which was cut in half.

Andrew Purtill, 46, the driver of the first vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Graciela Leonos, 21, and Geovanny Alvarez, 22, died as a result of their injuries.

Brendan Wydajewski, 22, the driver of the second vehicle, was hospitalized following the crash.

Wydajewski’s BAC was .147 when taken at the hospital, police said. He allegedly was driving 122 MPH at the time of the crash.

He was released from the hospital on Sunday and is facing charges of aggravated DUI resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm. Wydajewski’s bond was set at $500,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11.