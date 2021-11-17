Police: Multiple catalytic converter thefts reported in Near North Side

CHICAGO – Chicago police are warning Near North Side residents about a string of car thefts involving catalytic converter parts.

The converter regulates a car’s exhaust emissions.

According to police, there have been six recent thefts or attempted thefts. Police said the thefts likely involved three suspects.

The suspects allegedly arrive at the scene of a parked vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle.

The warning comes six days after a Lakeview resident caught suspects in the act and killed one of the thieves.