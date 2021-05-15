Police: Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona apartment

TEMPE, Airzona —Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.”

Carbajal says the woman has been detained.

It is with a very heavy heart that we share that we are investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of S. Mill Ave. Officers located a deceased 9 year old and 7 year old inside the apartment. The mother of the children has been detained and is being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/hCEymjjHoZ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) May 15, 2021

No identities have been released.

Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Carbajal said the couple was separated and no one was arrested.