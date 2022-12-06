BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning.

According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:02 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside.

Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn before being found Tuesday. At the time, family said he suffered from Alzheimer’s and may be trying to get back to where he used to live in Little Village, or even his previous home back in Mexico.

Police have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The Berwyn Police Department has been in contact with the Arevalo family and we wish to express our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Berwyn Chief of Police Michael Cimaglia.