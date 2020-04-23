Police: Men disguised as plumbers rob elderly Orland Park couple

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – Police are investigating after three men allegedly robbed an elderly couple under the disguise as plumbers.

On Tuesday, April 14, Orland Park police responded to a burglary call in the 8400 block of Cedar.

When they arrived on scene, an elderly couple told them three men attempted to rob their home under the guise of doing plumbing work on a neighbor’s residence. Then men told the couple they needed access to their home to complete the work for their neighbor and were covering their faces with bandanas.

Anthony Miller, 30, of Des Plaines, was arrested after one of the victims realized their true intent due to a suspect entering the second floor of the home. When one of the elderly victims confronted the men, they all fled the scene.

Police are looking for two more men after the reported robbery. Police did not disclose what kind of items were stolen from the residence.

Miller turned himself in on Wednesday and posted a $5,000 bond. He was charged with residential burglary.

If you’d like to make an anonymous tip, please call police at 708-364-8113.