CHICAGO — The mayor of Maywood was arrested Sunday for alleged drunk driving on the Kennedy expressway.

Nathanial Booker, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after police responded to I-90 near Halsted.

Police said Booker’s vehicle was discovered in an outbound middle lane obstructing traffic.

Police believed Booker was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested. Booker was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing drivers on the highway, both misdemeanors.

On his Facebook page, Booker posted a long message that included, “The Lord will turn your mistakes into a Miracle. He wont erase it, he will work through it. One piece of your life does not define your life.”

His I-bond amount was for $3,000.