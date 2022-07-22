BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A man who stabbed a dog and another man Friday afternoon was shot to death by Bolingbrook officers, police said.

At around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spruce Road on the report of a man who stabbed and killed a dog. While on the way, dispatchers told the officers the man also stabbed another man.

Police said officers engaged with the man upon arrival, shooting him. The stabbing suspect died at the hospital.

The man who was stabbed is in stable condition, police said.

Police said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.