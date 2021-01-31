Police: Man shot, killed in Bronzeville vehicle shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle in Bronzeville Sunday and later died.

Just before 3:30 p.m., authorities say the victim was driving southbound on 4700 block of S. Michigan Avenue when he stopped to talk to an unknown “male offender.”

Police say the shooter opened fire, striking the victim in the torso. According to police, the victim continued driving southbound and came to a stop after striking three parked vehicles.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.