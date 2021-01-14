Police: Man shot, killed in Austin; CTA bus driver injured from glass shatter

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Austin.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 1550 block of North Laramie on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 47-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a stray bullet struck a CTA bus which was traveling northbound on Laramie. The driver sustained a minor injury due to the glass shattering from the bullet.

The driver was transported to West Suburban in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.