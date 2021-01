MONTGOMERY, Ill. – A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a possible shooting and vehicle accident in Montgomery.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Route 30 bridge on the report of a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in an unknown location. The man’s dark SUV had at least four bullet holes in it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 331-212-9073.