Police: Man dressed in hazmat suit robs Munster bank on Tuesday afternoon

MUNSTER, Ind. — Authorities in Munster are looking for a man who was dressed in a hazmat suit while robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., police responded to the Fifth Third Bank, located in the 8000 block of Calumet Avenue, on the report of a robbery.

Police said a man, described as African American, tall, slender and was dressed in a white hazmat suit with blue hard hat and goggles, approached a teller with a note.

The man implied that he had a weapon and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with Munster police at 219-836-6678.