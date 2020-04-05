Police: Man dies after stabbing Saturday inside Brighton Park business

Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CHICAGO – A man died Saturday after he was stabbed inside a Brighton Park business.

At around 12:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4400 block of South Kedzie Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

Police said a verbal altercation ensued between a 56-year-old man and a suspect. The man was then stabbed by the suspect multiple times with a knife.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Area Central Detectives continue to investigate. A person of interest has been questioned.