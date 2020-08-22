Police: Man bites trooper during Hammond traffic stop, abandons 6-year-old child

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police are looking for a man after a trooper was bitten during a traffic stop early Saturday in Hammond.

Just after 4:45 a.m., an Indiana State trooper initiated a traffic stop near the 1 mile marker on westbound I-90.

Police said the driver refused to identify himself to the trooper and then became combative when the trooper attempted to place him into custody.

While attempting to subdue the man, police said the man bit the trooper on his arm. The trooper then discharged his taser, which reportedly struck the man with no effect.

A short foot chase then ensued, but the man was not located after he went into an area of thick brush.

Police said during the incident, the driver’s 6-year-old child got out of the vehicle and close to passing traffic.

The child was released into the custody of his mother at the scene.

The trooper was treated and released for injuries sustained during the incident.

If you have any information, you can call Indiana State Police at 219-969-6242.