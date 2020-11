Police: Man attacking ex-girlfriend in California home beaten, stabbed to death by victim’s mother and sister

SOUTH PASADENA, Ca. — A domestic violence incident turned deadly Saturday when the victim’s mother and sister stabbed and beat a man with a golf club after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her, officials said.

South Pasadena police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers arrived to find a home’s front window shattered, with the sound of women screaming coming from inside. Police entered through the window and discovered a man in his 40s stabbed and beaten, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials administered aid before the South Pasadena Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, authorities said.

Investigators later learned that the man forced his way into the home by using a brick to break the window, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He then began beating and choking his former partner, officials said.

That’s when the woman’s mother and adult sister came to her aid, stabbing the man and beating him with a golf club, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“They were well within their rights to defend her by using deadly force against him,” Lt. Barry Hall with the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for facial injuries, officials said. She has since been discharged.

The Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting South Pasadena police in the investigation, did not identify the people involved.