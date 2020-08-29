Police looking for vehicle of interest after 15-year-old Waukegan boy shot, killed Friday night

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are looking for a vehicle of interest after a 15-year-old Waukegan boy was shot and killed Friday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., a patrol officer in the 700 block of North Green Road heard a scream. Moments later, the officer located a 15-year-old boy who was shot and died at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and no one is currently in custody.

Witnesses in the area said a dark-colored SUV, that was possibly blue, left the area at a high-rate of speed. Police do not know at this time if the vehicle was involved, but they would like to speak with the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip at 847-360-9001.