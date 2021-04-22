Police looking for van after man working struck, killed in West Roseland

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a green van after a man working was struck and killed in a hit and run last week.

On Thursday, April 15 at around 3 p.m., police were dispatched to the 113000 block of South Wentworth Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a 30-year-old man was working on Wentworth by the railroad track at 114th Street when he was struck.

The man died as a result of the collision and the driver fled at a high-rate of speed southbound on Wentworth from 113th Street.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a green 2002 Nissan Quest.

If you have any information, you can call detectives at 312-745-4521 or you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

