LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Police in Lake County are looking for an 18-year-old wanted for possession of child pornography.

In January, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit began an investigation into suspected sharing of child pornography.

A search warrant stemming from the investigation was conducted Tuesday at a residence in the 38000 block of North Bayonne Avenue in Wadsworth.

Electronic devices from Giovany Arias, 18, of the home, were taken by authorities and examined. Police allege Arias was possessing numerous videos of girls under the age of 13 being sexually abused by adult men.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued on three counts of possession of child pornography. The bond on the warrant has been set at $350,000.

Arias and his family are aware he is wanted, but police believe Arias is attempting to avoid apprehension.

Anyone with information on his location can call police at 847-377-4413.