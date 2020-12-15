Police looking for murder suspect who escaped prisoner van in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Police in Northwest Indiana are looking a murder suspect who escaped from a prisoner van Monday afternoon in Gary.

Leon Taylor, 22, of Hammond, is accused of escaping a private prisoner van at around 3 p.m. in the area of 35th and Grant in Gary.

Police said an agent from REDI Transports was transporting Taylor from Texas at the time of the escape. Taylor was wearing a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace.

He was also wearing a grey hoodie with an additional black hoodie underneath, black Puma tennis shoes and black jeans.

Taylor is 6′, 162 lbs., has hazel eyes and brown hair. He is wanted on a murder charge in East Chicago and is known to frequent Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.

At this time, the search for Taylor is ongoing. Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. He is considered to be dangerous.