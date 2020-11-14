Police looking for missing unincorporated Lyons Township man with severe dementia

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 82-year-old man who suffers from severe dementia.

Richard Rathbone Almy, Jr., 82, was last seen at around 5:10 p.m. Friday by his wife in the 6200 block of South Peck Avenue in unincorporated Lyons Township near La Grange.

Almy Jr. does not known his name or address and is 5’11”, 155 lbs., bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a silver and blue fleece top, blue pants and dark moccasins.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.