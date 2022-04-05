GARY, Ind. — Police and family are looking for a missing 23-year-old Gary woman last heard from on Saturday night.

Ariana Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes. On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange. Police said the vehicle left the expressway and crashed below.

The owner of the vehicle told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person in possession of the vehicle. No one has heard from Taylor since. She was reported missing on Sunday.

SkyCam9 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon that showed several family and friends searching the area for Taylor.

Taylor is approximately 5’6″ and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is urged to contact police at 219-881-1209, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or 911.