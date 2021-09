MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. – Police are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy last seen in Mount Prospect.

Police are searching for the boy named Dillion, who was last seen in the 300 block of E. Berkshire around 6:15 p.m. According to police, he was wearing an American Flag T-shirt and blue shorts.

According to police, Dillion is 3 ft. tall and weighs 40 pounds with sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.