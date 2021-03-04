Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl from Thornton Township

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help with locating a missing 14-year-old teen from Thornton Township.

Amani Jackson, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in the 15000 block of Chappel Ave., in unincorporated at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Jackson is 5’4″ and approximately 145 lbs. with black hair in braids that extend to her waist, brown eyes and light brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt with a Champion logo, black jeans and black Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 708-865-4896.