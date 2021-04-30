Police looking for man after Northwest Indiana bank robbed Thursday

WINFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for a man after a bank was robbed Thursday afternoon in Northwest Indiana.

Just before 12:40 p.m., police said a man entered a Centier Bank branch, located in the 8000 block of East 109th Avenue, announcing a robbery.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a yellow rain suit, did not present a weapon and said no one would get hurt if employees cooperated.

He entered a waiting vehicle on the west side of the bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Jerry Rose Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No suspects are in custody. If you have any information, you can call police at 219-755-3346.