Police looking for endangered teen from Stickney Township

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing endangered teen last seen early Monday morning.

Thomas Valdez, 14, was last seen at around 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of West 74th Street in unincorporated Stickney Township.

Valdez is described as 5’4″, 130 lbs., with black medium-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray polo shirt and gray jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 708-865-4896.