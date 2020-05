MATTESON, Ill. – Police are looking for a white Jeep Compass after a 7-year-old from Matteson was reported missing and is believed to be with his father.

Ayden Saunders is believed to be with his father Alexander Saunders in a White Jeep Compass with Indiana plate #609TNE.

Authorities said Saunders may be armed and suicidal.

Police said the Jeep is potentially stolen out of Indiana. An advisory has been issued by the Illinois State Police.

If you spot the vehicle or child, please call 911.