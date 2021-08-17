Police looking for 3 possibly armed men in Oswego who ran away from officers

OSWEGO, Ill. — Police are looking for three men who ran away from officers near Oswego East High School on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., Aurora officers responded to the 200 block of Hill Avenue for reports of gunshots. Police said an officer observed a vehicle driving erratically and one of the occupants shooting out of the window with an automatic weapon.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Oswego, where it jumped a median, causing officers to lose sight of it.

The vehicle was located unattended in the intersection of Waterbury Circle and Ogden Falls Boulevard.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who are possibly armed, in the Ogden Falls neighborhood in Oswego.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with black dreadlocks, a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and red shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black man with black dreadlocks, a navy sports jersey, black pants with a white stripe and dark shoes. The last suspect is described is a Black man with short hair, a white t-shirt, jean shorts, white shoes and a possible black cap.

All men are believed to be in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.