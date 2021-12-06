Police looking for creator of fake online account connected to murders of teen girls on Indiana trail

DELPHI, Ind. — Nearly five years after the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German on a trail in Delphi, Indiana — authorities issued a major update Monday night, hoping the public identifies images from a fake online account.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams and German went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge. The following day, their bodies were discovered. As time went on, police released a surveillance picture and audio of the suspect; a man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie.

Surveillance image of suspect

The case became cold as local and national attention ascended on the small northern Indiana town — located about two hours from Chicago.

On Monday night, the Indiana State Police said a fake online profile named “anthony_shots” was being used on Snapchat and Instagram between 2016 and 2017. The fake account portrayed a male model with images showing wealth. Detectives said the account would communicate with underage girls to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses and to attempt to meet them.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the “anthony_shots” profile to contact law enforcement

Police have identified the man in the photos and he is not under investigation.

Monday’s announcement is the first major update in the case in over two years, when Indiana State Police released an update sketch of the suspect — which was significantly younger than the first sketch.

A gallery of the images used by the fake account and a video by authorities are below.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.