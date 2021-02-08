Police: ‘Long recovery ahead’ for off-duty East Chicago officer shot 5 times

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — An off-duty East Chicago police officer, shot five times during what authorities called a “confrontation” Sunday night, remains in critical condition following surgery.

According to the East Chicago Police Department, the off-duty officer, who has not been identified, successfully underwent surgery and “is still in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit awaiting a second surgery.”

“He was shot a total of 5 times and has a long recovery ahead of him,” police said. “Please continue to keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Deputies in Lake County continue to investigate the triple shooting. Police have not disclosed what may have led to the shooting. Authorities did say, however, that a person of interest was taken into custody.

Investigators searched for clues Monday and a motive as to why gunfire erupted on Indianapolis Boulevard in front of a strip of restaurants, bars and shops in East Chicago Indiana’s Man Business District, Sunday night.

Authorities continue to investigate the triple shooting that left one off-duty East Chicago police officer fighting for his life after being shot five times.

Witnesses in the area say they heard multiple gunshots.

“It was just kind of shocking,” said Benjamin Cruz, of East Chicago. “This is the first time I’ve heard (of violence) in a long time.”

According to police, another person is listed in critical condition following the Sunday night shooting. A third person was also struck by gunfire, authorities later clarified. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

