Police: Lake Villa man kills 9-year-old daughter in murder-suicide

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — Authorities in Lake Villa believe a father killed his 9-year-old daughter before taking his own life.

According to police, Lake Villa police officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Briar Ridge Lane Thursday around 2:15 p.m. to check on a child’s well-being.

The mother of a 9-year-old girl called Lake Villa police to check on her daughter, who was absent from school.

Lake Villa Police officers found the 9-year-old and the girl’s father, a 36-year-old man, dead upon entry.

“Based on the facts and circumstances obtained thus far, this is being investigated as a murder-suicide,” police said. “Preliminary information suggests the father took his daughter’s life before taking his own.”

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Lake Villa Police Department.

“This is an incredibly tragic set of circumstances and our deepest condolences go out to the family of the child,” said Lake Villa Chief Craig Somerville. “I want to reassure the Lake Villa community that there is no evidence to suggest there is a threat to the public.”